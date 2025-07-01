Edinburgh back-rower ‘forever grateful’ to Scotland forwards coach

Fergus Pringle’s appointment as Scotland forwards coach for the summer tour has meant a reunion with back-rower Ben Muncaster who is hoping to add to his two caps over the coming weeks.

The pair worked together most recently at Watsonians in the Super Series but their relationship goes back much further, as Muncaster explained.

“He's actually the person that moved me to the back row when I was about 14,” said the Edinburgh player. “He was my East Lothian Falcons coach in under 15s and I was at centre and he was like, ‘you should move to the back row and see what happens’. I'll be forever grateful for him for moving me there.

Ben Muncaster during a Scotland rugby training session at the Oriam last week. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) | SNS Group / SRU

“I love working with Fergus. I think he's a great coach and he's also extremely good at assessing the situation on and off the pitch and coming up with a solution.

“I was a centre-slash-wing and he was like, ‘nah, move to the back row’.”

It’s fair to say that Muncaster hasn’t looked back and he certainly doesn’t miss playing in the backline.

“No, absolutely not. I think I was just a bit of an early developer, so I was a bit bigger than everyone. So it was probably a good shout going to the back row because my skills weren't great.”

The versatile loose forward is an effervescent character who has just enjoyed his best season yet with Edinburgh. Free of injury for the first time in a couple of years, Muncaster also made his Scotland breakthrough in November when he made his debut against Portugal. He then came off the bench against France in the Six Nations decider on an evening when the whole of Paris seemed to be willing their team to the title.

“Going out to sing the national anthem there was just insane,” he said. “The French know how to do it and yeah, unfortunately, we lost that game and I got held up over the line. I was pissed off but, at the end of the day, to be able to say you've played at the Stade de France, with my mum and dad watching me and all my friends watching on the telly, it's a special, special experience.”

Scotland's Ben Muncaster after the Six Nations defeat to France in Paris in March. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group / SRU

Muncaster, 23, hopes to create more special memories across the next three weeks, starting on Saturday when Gregor Townsend’s side face the Māori All Blacks in Whangārei. The Scotland touring party were given a traditional Māori welcome, or pōwhiri, when they landed in New Zealand and Muncaster described it as a “truly unique experience”.

“They welcomed us into their ground and we got to share a meal with them after and it was quite cool doing the hongi which is when you shake their hand or kind of like dab them up and then you touch foreheads or touch noses as a sign of welcome and greeting. Very intense but a cool experience.”

Muncaster expects similar intensity on Saturday against opponents who crushed a Japan XV 53-20 in Tokyo at the weekend.