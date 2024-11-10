Scotland player ratings v South Africa: Smattering of 7/10s - but costly lack of guile

Scotland produced a spirited display but lacked the guile to get over the line as they succumbed to a ninth consecutive defeat at the hands of world champions South Africa at Murrayfield on Sunday.

The Scots got to within four points of the Springboks at a packed Murrayfield in the second half, but Rassie Erasmus’ men proved too savvy and strong in Edinburgh and left with a 32-15 triumph.

Three first-half tries - two from flying winger Makazole Mapimpe and one from second-row Thomas du Toit - laid the foundations for this South African win, with Jasper Wiese landing a late score and Handre Pollard adding ten points from the boot.

Finn Russell was flawless with his own goal kicking, landing 15 points, but the wind was taken out of Scotland’s sails when a Ben White try was disallowed after the conversion due to a knock-on earlier in the move from Huw Jones.

Scotland are next in action against Portugal at Murrayfield on Saturday, while the Springboks move back up to being the world No 1 team with this win.

We give each Scotland starter a mark out of ten for their performance against South Africa.

1 . Pierre Schoeman Big turnover to win Scotland a penalty in the first half while down to 14 men. Constantly made a menace of himself in the breakdown with his physicality. 7 | SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales

2 . Ewan Ashman Huge hit on Eben Etzebeth early on set the tone for his all-action performance. 7 | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Zander Fagerson Got involved in a bit of handbags with Etzebeth. Lovely pop pass to set Duhan van der Merwe on his way. Part of a scrum that competed manfully but coughed up a couple of penalties. 6 | SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales

4 . Grant Gilchrist Tried his best to disrupt South African pack at set pieces. Huge work rate. 6 | SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales