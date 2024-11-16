Scotland player ratings v Portugal: Three 8/10s, brilliant Bayliss and how the debutants rated

Scotland bounced back from their defeat to South Africa with a 59-21 win over Portugal at Murrayfield.
The gulf in status between the two nations was apparent as a Scotland side featuring 14 changes racked up nine tries against their Tier 2 opponents, who ran in three tries of their own.
Several less established internationals took advantage of their opportunity to impress by crossing the whitewash, including Leicester prop Will Hurd and Sale wing Arron Reed, who added a second-half double.
But it was the talismanic Darcy Graham who had another bumper Murrayfield crowd in raptures when he produced a delightful piece of skill to score his 29th Scotland try and move level with Edinburgh colleague Duhan Van Der Merwe in the all-time record list.
Stafford McDowall – captain for the day – also got on the scoresheet while 19-year-old Edinburgh back-rower Freddy Douglas came on to become Scotland’s youngest debutant since 1963, despite never having made a competitive appearance at club level.
Here is how the Scotland players rated out of 10 for their performance: