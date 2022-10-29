Scotland player ratings: Two success stories but too many average marks in defeat by Australia

Ollie Smith: Making his first Scotland start at BT Murrayfield, the Glasgow full-back scored a lovely try with nimble footwork and made a try-saving cover. Can be happy with his day’s work. 7

Darcy Graham: The little Edinburgh winger was never truly able to go on one of his trademark scuttling runs. Tenacious as ever but Australia did well to cut supply out to him. 5

Mark Bennett: Played a huge part in the Blair Kinghorn try by forcing an Australian spillage with a thumping tackle. Was one of the better backs in blue and transferred club form on to international scene. 6

Scotland's fly-half Blair Kinghorn reacts after missing a late penalty in the defeat by Australia.

Sione Tuipulotu: His part in this match will be remembered for dropping the ball when in an excellent try-scoring position in the first half. Not one of his better days at centre despite bundles of effort. 4

Duhan van der Merwe: Saw none of the ball in the first half. Had one good breakaway in second half and did well to stop try when Scotland went down to 14. Bad communication with Ollie Smith gave away a cheap line-out. 5

Blair Kinghorn: A bittersweet match for the fly-half. Created the first try with a neat pass and then showed tremendous pace and footwork to score one of his own. Seemed to tire afterwards and missed a match-winning penalty by inches at the death. That should not detract from a good performance. 7

Ali Price: Made one early kicking error but settled into the game nicely and was a good foil for Blair Kinghorn outside him. Came off for club-mate George Horne after 67 minutes. 6

Pierre Schoeman: Made some fine tackles but conceded a bizarre penalty when he leapt like a flying fish to avoid a tackle. Continues to be a favourite with the crowd. Came off after 60 minutes. 6

Dave Cherry: The Edinburgh man put in a secure enough performance at hooker and part of a front row that stood its ground. Made a nice steal at the back of an Australina line-out. Replaced by George Turner on hour-mark. 6

Zander Fagerson: The Glasgow prop certainly wasn’t afraid to throw his weight around against the Australian pack, particularly in a physical opening period. Came off with his fellow front-row starters. 6

Sam Skinner: The big second row only lasted 24 minutes before being replaced by Glen Young due to a foot injury. Had no real opportunity to make an impact. n/a

Grant Gilchrist: The experienced Edinburgh second row really should have shown softer hands when near the Australia tryline in the second period. Plenty of grunt work from the lock as he battled with the Australian forwards. 5

Jamie Ritchie: Set tone of his captaincy by winning early penalty at breakdown. His jackal work, alongside club-mate Hamish Watson, was commendable but he was part of a pack who struggled as Australia grew into the match, especially when a man down. 5

Hamish Watson: We are becoming accustomed to the flanker’s all-action work at the breakdown but much like his back-row compatriots, found the going quite tough against the Wallabies. 5

Matt Fagerson: The Glasgow Warriors players put in one of the quieter displays by the No 8 and was replaced by club-mate Jack Dempsey. Will be interesting to see if he can keep his place ahead of the converted Australian. 5

