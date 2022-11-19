Scotland player ratings: Two clear stars of the show but some average marks in big over Argentina

The backs
Full-back Stuart Hogg (8) was in the thick of Scotland’s attacks and put in another quality performance, capped off by a try late in the game. On the wings, Duhan van der Merwe (7) scored Scotland’s second try and charged at the Argentina defence throughout, although he was eclipsed by his partner on the other flank, Darcy Graham (9), who scored a hat-trick and showed why he is one of the best finishers in world rugby. Sione Tuipulotu (8) also bagged two tries from centre and is growing in confidence with each passing Scotland cap. A late yellow card did not blot his copybook. Chris Harris (6) put in a lot of work but made a couple of decision errors at key times, none of which turned out to be terminal, while stand-off Finn Russell (9) was tremendous once again. He was already opening up Argentina’s defence before Marcos Kremer’s red card but presented with 14 men, he found the gaps and set up his team-mates for numerous opportunities. He also kicked very well. His fellow half-back Ali Price (7) was diligent enough at scrum-half and is a good foil for Russell when the Racing man is in this sort of form.
The forwards
Pierre Schoeman, Fraser Brown and Zander Fagerson (all 7) were in a match but as the Argentina pack dwindled, their job became much easier. Locks Jonny Gray and Grant Gilchrist (both 7) put in a tremendous shift and were pretty dominant at the breakdown. Captain Jamie Ritchie (6) started well but was silly to get embroiled in a bout of fisticuffs midway through the second half – a skipper should know better when his team are in the ascendancy. Matt Fagerson (7) was all action, as was Jack Dempsey (6), although his dropped ball allowed Argentina to score with just 12 men on the pitch.
The replacements
The pick of the bunch was Cameron Redpath (5), who bagged himself a try as the match became stretched. Murphy Walker, George Turner, Jamie Bhatti, Ben White, Andy Christie and Blair Kinghorn (all 3) came on at various points of the match but did not have many chances to enhance it.