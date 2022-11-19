Scotland player ratings: Two clear stars of the show but some average marks in big over Argentina

The backs

Full-back Stuart Hogg (8) was in the thick of Scotland’s attacks and put in another quality performance, capped off by a try late in the game. On the wings, Duhan van der Merwe (7) scored Scotland’s second try and charged at the Argentina defence throughout, although he was eclipsed by his partner on the other flank, Darcy Graham (9), who scored a hat-trick and showed why he is one of the best finishers in world rugby. Sione Tuipulotu (8) also bagged two tries from centre and is growing in confidence with each passing Scotland cap. A late yellow card did not blot his copybook. Chris Harris (6) put in a lot of work but made a couple of decision errors at key times, none of which turned out to be terminal, while stand-off Finn Russell (9) was tremendous once again. He was already opening up Argentina’s defence before Marcos Kremer’s red card but presented with 14 men, he found the gaps and set up his team-mates for numerous opportunities. He also kicked very well. His fellow half-back Ali Price (7) was diligent enough at scrum-half and is a good foil for Russell when the Racing man is in this sort of form.