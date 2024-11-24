SNS Group / SRU

Scotland player ratings for triumph over Australia - with several star performers in blue

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson

Sports Editor

Published 24th Nov 2024, 15:39 BST
Updated 24th Nov 2024, 19:32 BST

Marks out of ten for the Scots involved in big win over Australia

Scotland signed off their Autumn Nations Series campaign and 2024 in style with a convincing 27-13 win over Australia.

In front of a sold-out crowd at Murrayfield, Gregor Townsend’s team were too strong for the Wallabies, putting in a stellar defensive shift and scoring four excellent tries via captain Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Josh Bayliss and Finn Russell, who also added seven points from the boot.

The victory sits alongside two comprehensive triumphs over Fiji and Portugal, with the only defeat in the Series coming against world champions South Africa.

Townsend and Co will now look forward to the start of the Six Nations in February, with Scotland’s opener coming at Murrayfield against Italy.

We give the Scottish players a mark out of ten for their performance at Murrayfield against the Wallabies.

The usual bullish running and power-packed scrapping at the breakdown. Put in a lot of tackles to keep the wolf from the door. Came off on the hour mark. 8

1. Pierre Schoeman

The usual bullish running and power-packed scrapping at the breakdown. Put in a lot of tackles to keep the wolf from the door. Came off on the hour mark. 8 | AFP via Getty Images

Showed great vision to go long with a lineout throw to set up Sione Tuipulotu's opening try. A couple of squiffy ones thereafter but a largely impressive display. Replaced on 60 minutes. 8

2. Ewan Ashman

Showed great vision to go long with a lineout throw to set up Sione Tuipulotu's opening try. A couple of squiffy ones thereafter but a largely impressive display. Replaced on 60 minutes. 8 | SNS Group / SRU

Scrummaged tenaciously and part of a pack that served it up to the Wallabies. Replaced by Will Hurd. 8

3. Zander Fagerson

Scrummaged tenaciously and part of a pack that served it up to the Wallabies. Replaced by Will Hurd. 8 | PA

A real menace in the lineout, disrupting the Australians a couple of times and putting in another workmanlike shift. Came off towards the end. 8

4. Grant Gilchrist

A real menace in the lineout, disrupting the Australians a couple of times and putting in another workmanlike shift. Came off towards the end. 8 | AFP via Getty Images

