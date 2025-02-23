Scotland players after the Guinness Men's Six Nations defeat to England at the Allianz Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday February 22, 2025.Scotland players after the Guinness Men's Six Nations defeat to England at the Allianz Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday February 22, 2025.
Scotland players after the Guinness Men's Six Nations defeat to England at the Allianz Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday February 22, 2025. | PA

Scotland player ratings against England as standout scores 9/10 and turnover king did not deserve to lose

Graham Bean
By Graham Bean

Chief Rugby Writer

Published 22nd Feb 2025, 23:33 BST
Updated 23rd Feb 2025, 08:48 BST

Marks out of ten for the Scotland players after defeat by England

Scotland relinquished the Calcutta Cup in heartbreaking fashion as Finn Russell squandered a last-gasp conversion for victory in a 16-15 defeat to England.

Fly-half Russell, who has so often been the architect of England’s downfall, fired wide of the left post in the final minute at Allianz Stadium following a dramatic touch down from Duhan van der Merwe.

First-half tries from Ben White and Huw Jones, either side of a converted score from England’s Tommy Freeman, put Gregor Townsend’s team en route for an unprecedented fifth consecutive win in this fixture.

But the Scots paid a heavy price for failing to turn their early dominance into a greater lead as eight points from Marcus Smith and a long-range Fin Smith penalty turned the contest in the hosts’ favour, prior to the sensational finale.

Here is how the Scotland players rated out of 10 for their performance...

Scotland's scrum struggled at times but Schoeman hung in there until being replaced by Jamie Bhatti. 6/10

1. Pierre Schoeman

Scotland's scrum struggled at times but Schoeman hung in there until being replaced by Jamie Bhatti. 6/10 | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
His first lineout throw went awry but recovered well and the set-piece was an effective weapon. Cherry was missed after being replaced by Ewan Ashman who struggled. 6

2. Dave Cherry

His first lineout throw went awry but recovered well and the set-piece was an effective weapon. Cherry was missed after being replaced by Ewan Ashman who struggled. 6 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Another big shift from the tighthead who had a formidable opponent in Ellis Genge. Honours just about even. 6

3. Zander Fagerson

Another big shift from the tighthead who had a formidable opponent in Ellis Genge. Honours just about even. 6 | PA

Photo Sales
A hard shift from the Bordeaux lock who made way for Sam Skinner in second half. Brought competitive edge. 6

4. Jonny Gray

A hard shift from the Bordeaux lock who made way for Sam Skinner in second half. Brought competitive edge. 6 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandEnglandPlayer ratingsSix Nations
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice