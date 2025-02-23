Scotland relinquished the Calcutta Cup in heartbreaking fashion as Finn Russell squandered a last-gasp conversion for victory in a 16-15 defeat to England.
Fly-half Russell, who has so often been the architect of England’s downfall, fired wide of the left post in the final minute at Allianz Stadium following a dramatic touch down from Duhan van der Merwe.
First-half tries from Ben White and Huw Jones, either side of a converted score from England’s Tommy Freeman, put Gregor Townsend’s team en route for an unprecedented fifth consecutive win in this fixture.
But the Scots paid a heavy price for failing to turn their early dominance into a greater lead as eight points from Marcus Smith and a long-range Fin Smith penalty turned the contest in the hosts’ favour, prior to the sensational finale.
Here is how the Scotland players rated out of 10 for their performance...