Scotland relinquished the Calcutta Cup in heartbreaking fashion as Finn Russell squandered a last-gasp conversion for victory in a 16-15 defeat to England.

Fly-half Russell, who has so often been the architect of England’s downfall, fired wide of the left post in the final minute at Allianz Stadium following a dramatic touch down from Duhan van der Merwe.

First-half tries from Ben White and Huw Jones, either side of a converted score from England’s Tommy Freeman, put Gregor Townsend’s team en route for an unprecedented fifth consecutive win in this fixture.

But the Scots paid a heavy price for failing to turn their early dominance into a greater lead as eight points from Marcus Smith and a long-range Fin Smith penalty turned the contest in the hosts’ favour, prior to the sensational finale.

Here is how the Scotland players rated out of 10 for their performance...

1 . Pierre Schoeman Scotland's scrum struggled at times but Schoeman hung in there until being replaced by Jamie Bhatti. 6/10 | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Dave Cherry His first lineout throw went awry but recovered well and the set-piece was an effective weapon. Cherry was missed after being replaced by Ewan Ashman who struggled. 6 | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Zander Fagerson Another big shift from the tighthead who had a formidable opponent in Ellis Genge. Honours just about even. 6 | PA Photo Sales