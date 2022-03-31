Scotland pick two 'exciting players who deserve to start' in TikTok Six Nations v Wales

Emma Orr will feature for Scotland (Picture: Nigel Pacey)

The Scots are off to Cardiff Arms Park to take on the Welsh in round two of the TikTok Six Nations and with Covid, other illness and injury impacting the wider squad there are a number of changes from last week’s loss to England.

Orr, the 18-year-old Biggar starlet, will make her full debut in the centre with Hannah Smith unavailable while Campbell, the Edinburgh University player who did well off the bench in round one, earns a fourth cap - and a first start - at full-back with Chloe Rollie missing.

In the pack, 21-year-old Evie Gallagher returns after missing out last time and replaces the unavailable Rachel McLachlan in the number seven shirt.

Sarah Bonar, a more experienced campaigner, returns after work duties last week, replaced Louise McMillan, who is on the bench, in the second-row.

On Orr and Campbell, Easson said: “The two of them have really put their hands up in training of late and said ‘please select me’, they have made it very easy for us as a coaching unit.

“Emma Orr has played sevens for Scotland already and gained experience through that form of the game and she has a real talent.

“Her distribution skills are great while she is good defensively and a good kicker.

“When Shona came off the bench against England she gave a real spark.

“In attack she is dangerous, she has great footwork, she is a sevens exponent and has played at a high level there - from a XVs point of view she really gives us an option across the back three.

“We were always keen to blood young players in this tournament leading up to the World Cup later in the year and I am excited to see how they go in Cardiff.”

Hooker Lana Skeldon will win her 50th cap while Wales, who won in Ireland last time out, have named an unchanged matchday 23.

Scotland: Shona Campbell; Rhona Lloyd, Emma Orr, Lisa Thomson, Megan Gaffney; Helen Nelson (VC), Jenny Maxwell; Leah Bartlett, Lana Skeldon, Christine Belisle, Emma Wassell, Sarah Bonar, Rachel Malcolm (C), Evie Gallagher, Jade Konkel. Subs: Jodie Rettie, Panashe Mazumbe, Katie Dougan, Lyndsay O’Donnell, Louise McMillan, Caity Mattinson, Meryl Smith, Coreen Grant.