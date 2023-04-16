Scotland were overpowered in the second half as France thumped them 55-0 in the TikTok Women’s Six Nations in Vannes on Sunday.

It was 17-0 at the interval and Scotland had battled hard, but France ran in six tries in the second period in the Stade de la Rabine to make it nine tries in total.

The Scots have now lost three from three in the event - 12 Tests in a row in all - and have to refocus quickly ahead of home games in Edinburgh with Italy and Ireland this Saturday coming and April 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head coach Bryan Easson said: “For 35 minutes we really competed well, we competed hard. We had to be more patient in that period, but then we were up against it after that and France really upped the tempo.”

Francesca Mcghee of Scotland in action during the TikTok Women's Six Nations defeat to France in Vannes. Photo by Manuel Blondeau/INPHO/Shutterstock (13872722l)

France had an early try disallowed and then winger Fran McGhie was forced off with an ankle injury for the visitors. Winger Melissande Llorens then set up scrum-half Pauline Bourdon for the opening try for France. And a few phases later France scored their second try in the 22nd minute.

It looked like their full-back Emilie Boulard had knocked the ball on, but the referee and the TMO decided that the score from Llorens would stand. Three minutes before half-time Boulard scored France’s third try out wide, full-back Jessy Tremouliere converting.

Boulard scored her second try early in the second half as France began to turn on the style. It gave them the four try bonus point and in the 49th minute back-row Gaelle Hermet scored try number five for the hosts, the conversion making it 29-0.

Centre Gabrielle Vernier then went over and Boulard completed her hat-trick to leave Scotland shellshocked and France 43-0 up after an hour. Replacement Romane Menager scored try number eight after 61 minutes and then, in the 72nd minute, fellow sub Maelle Filopon went over and it was 55-0.