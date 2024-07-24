Gregor Townsend makes raft of changes for final tour fixture

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has named his team to face Uruguay in the final match of the Americas tour.

In a rare twist, the matchday 23 is made up entirely of home-based players from Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh Rugby due to the fixture falling outwith the designated international test window.

Only two players have been retained in the starting XV from the win over Chile last weekend with Kyle Rowe, fresh from scoring his first Scotland tries in Santiago, switching to the wing and Ben Healy named at stand-off.

The match in Montevideo will bring up a landmark 50th international cap for Huw Jones, who lines up in the centre alongside Glasgow Warriors team-mate Stafford McDowall as Scotland aim to make it four wins from four in the summer tour.

Winger Duhan van der Merwe returns to the starting line-up with Harry Paterson at full-back completing the back row with Rowe.

George Horne comes in to partner Healy at half-back while an all-new pack sees Rory Darge captain the side from openside flanker. Luke Crosbie features at blindside with Matt Fagerson returning at number eight.

Max Williamson and Scott Cummings form a fresh combination in the second row with Ewan Ashman getting the nod at hooker, either side of props Rory Sutherland and Javan Sabastian. Pierre Schoeman, Jamie Ritchie, Adam Hastings and Kyle Steyn feature on a strong bench.

Scotland face Uruguay at the Estadio Charrua on Saturday, kick-off 8pm UK time, live on TNT Sports 2 and BBC Scotland.

Scotland team to face Uruguay: 15 Harry Paterson (Edinburgh), 14 Kyle Rowe (Glasgow), 13 Huw Jones (Glasgow), 12 Stafford McDowall (Glasgow), 11 Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh), 10 Ben Healy (Edinburgh), 9 George Horne (Glasgow); 1 Rory Sutherland (Glasgow), 2 Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh), 3 Javan Sebastian (Edinburgh), 4 Max Williamson (Glasgow), 5 Scott Cummings (Glasgow), 6 Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh), 7 Rory Darge (Glasgow), 8 Matt Fagerson (Glasgow).