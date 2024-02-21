Scotland make two changes for England clash in search of first Under-20 Six Nations win
Jerry Blyth-Lafferty and Euan McVie have been brought into the starting XV for Scotland’s under-20 Six Nations round three clash with England on Friday and head coach Kenny Murray expects the forward duo to have a big impact on proceedings.
After opening defeats to Wales and France, the young Scots are taking on the unbeaten English at Hive Stadium in Edinburgh and Murray has made just two changes.
Blyth-Lafferty, who has been on the bench for the first two games, is at hooker in place of Elliot Young, the latter having dislocated a shoulder versus France on February 9 and will now miss the rest of the tournament. McVie started versus Wales, but picked up a head injury which saw him miss the France game. He is back fit now though and will make his home debut at this level in the second-row.
Talking about the Edinburgh Rugby duo, Murray said: “I am looking forward to seeing them both playing. Jerry was involved last year versus England and did well. He is a really powerful ball carrier, he has a good attitude, he gives us a real structure to our maul and he is a good scrummaging hooker, so he brings a lot to the team.
“Euan did well against Wales and he is a big, big man who takes a bit of stopping when he gets on the move and we will need that bit more bulk against England. He is a really powerful athlete, he is one of the squad’s highest scorers when it comes to physical tests and he has great potential – he is an exciting and powerful young player.”
McVie replaces Theo Currie who misses out on the matchday 23 while Gavin Parry, Tom Currie (recovered from a head injury), Eric Davey (replacing Hector Patterson who has a hand injury) and Johnny Ventisei are added to the bench.
Hooker Parry and Ventisei, who captained Team Scotland sevens to gold in Trinbago last year, could debut at this level. The former plays in Wales for the Pontypridd club and was spotted by Scottish Rugby’s Scottish Qualified (SQ) performance transition manager Peter Walton.
Scotland under-20: Fergus Watson; Kerr Johnston, Geordie Gwynn, Kerr Yule, Amena Caqusau, Isaac Coates, Murdoch Lock; Robbie Deans, Jerry Blyth-Lafferty, Callum Norrie, Euan McVie, Ruaraidh Hart, Liam McConnell (C), Freddy Douglas, Jonny Morris. Subs: Gavin Parry, Callum Smyth, Ryan Whitehead, Ryan Burke, Tom Currie, Eric Davey, Jack Hocking, Johnny Ventisei.
