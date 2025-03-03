Scotland make Six Nations squad changes as trio called in amid drop-outs ahead of Wales match
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has called up Matt Currie, Ben Muncaster and Nathan McBeth for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Wales - but Luke Crosbie and Jack Mann have been ruled out by injury.
Currie, who is primarily a centre but can also operate as a winger, has been recalled after scoring a hat-trick for Edinburgh against Munster on Friday night having recovered from concussion. He will be joined by club-mate Muncaster, who also started the win in Cork, and Glasgow prop McBeth.
Crosbie was replaced early on in the Edinburgh game with what appeared to be a shoulder issue and is back at his club to undergo further assessment, while Mann suffered a head injury on Friday night and is undergoing World Rugby’s concussion protocols.
It has also been announced that Edinburgh’s Ali Price (scrum-half) and Ross McCann (winger) have also returned to their club.
Scotland suffered defeats to Ireland and England following their opening-weekend win against Italy, while Wales - who parted company with head coach Warren Gatland last month - lie bottom of the table after losing all three matches.
After the match against Wales, Scotland will conclude their Six Nations campaign away to France a week on Sunday.
