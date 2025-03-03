Scotland make Six Nations squad changes as trio called in amid drop-outs ahead of Wales match

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 14:50 BST
Townsend shuffles his pack ahead of Six Nations week

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has called up Matt Currie, Ben Muncaster and Nathan McBeth for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Wales - but Luke Crosbie and Jack Mann have been ruled out by injury.

Currie, who is primarily a centre but can also operate as a winger, has been recalled after scoring a hat-trick for Edinburgh against Munster on Friday night having recovered from concussion. He will be joined by club-mate Muncaster, who also started the win in Cork, and Glasgow prop McBeth.

Crosbie was replaced early on in the Edinburgh game with what appeared to be a shoulder issue and is back at his club to undergo further assessment, while Mann suffered a head injury on Friday night and is undergoing World Rugby’s concussion protocols.

Matt Currie trains with the Scotland squad ahead of Saturday's match against Wales.Matt Currie trains with the Scotland squad ahead of Saturday's match against Wales.
Matt Currie trains with the Scotland squad ahead of Saturday's match against Wales. | SNS Group / SRU

It has also been announced that Edinburgh’s Ali Price (scrum-half) and Ross McCann (winger) have also returned to their club.

Scotland suffered defeats to Ireland and England following their opening-weekend win against Italy, while Wales - who parted company with head coach Warren Gatland last month - lie bottom of the table after losing all three matches.

After the match against Wales, Scotland will conclude their Six Nations campaign away to France a week on Sunday.

