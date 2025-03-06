Finn Russell has been backed to improve his kicking stats. | SNS Group / SRU

Scotland will keep faith in Finn Russell as goalkicker when they resume their Guinness Six Nations campaign against Wales at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The stand-off was off target with all three conversion attempts at Twickenham last month, including one in the final minute which proved decisive as England won 16-15.

Russell has kicked three from eight in this year’s Six Nations, giving him a success rate of 37.5 per cent. It compares unfavourably with last season when he was the championship’s most accurate goalkicker with a 96 per cent success rate across the five matches.

Gregor Townsend, the Scotland coach, has backed his co-captain to boost his stats in his side’s final two games, against Wales on Saturday and France the following week. He also cited how hard two of the three kicks against England were, particularly the last one which referee Pierre Brousset forced Russell to take from wider out than it should have been. The player had to reset the ball as the shot-clock ticked down.

Townsend said that Russell had been practising this week with kicking coach Chris Paterson.

“Very happy [with Finn],” said Townsend after naming his team to take on the Welsh. “I think they were tough conversions [against England]. One of them he would have thought wasn't as tough but his last one was very tough. With about 20 seconds to go he got asked to move it further to the touchline.

“Finn is an excellent kicker. Last year he was the best kicker in the championship. And I'm sure by the end of the Six Nations his stats will be back up there with what he normally produces and has delivered for Scotland over a number of years.

“I know he's working hard. He was last off the training field [on Wednesday], probably about half-an-hour after the session had finished, working with Chris Paterson. He's put in the work and that will get its rewards.”

Townsend has made one change to his starting team, picking Darcy Graham on the right wing in place of Kyle Rowe who drops to the bench. Graham missed the match at Twickenham as he recovered from a concussion sustained in the home defeat by Ireland in round two.

Darcy Graham impressed against Italy in Scotland's Six Nations opener. | SNS Group

Rowe impressed the coach at Twickenham but Townsend was delighted to bring back Graham who has scored 29 tries for Scotland, putting him second on the all-time list behind Duhan van der Merwe.

“We're blessed with the players we have in those positions and Darcy has been one of our best over the last few years,” said Townsend

“He played really well against Italy [in Scotland’s Six Nations opener]. I think he had 11 tackle breaks that day. His work off the ball is outstanding.

“So he gets himself into positions to carry. His contact work is excellent. And his ability to beat players is up there with the best in the world.”

Townsend has made alterations to his bench, reverting to a five-three split of forwards and backs after going with six-two against the English. George Horne replaces Jamie Dobie as replacement scrum-half and joins Rowe and Stafford McDowall as the reserve backs.

Sam Skinner has dropped out and there is a return for prop Rory Sutherland who missed the England game due to a back spasm. Sutherland comes in for Jamie Bhatti as replacement loosehead.

Having beaten Italy then lost to Ireland and England, Scotland’s title hopes are all but over. They are fourth in the standings, five points above bottom-placed Wales who have a solitary point and have not won a Test match since the 2023 Rugby World Cup.