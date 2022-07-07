Scotland make five changes for Argentina second Test in Salta

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has made five changes.

Gregor Townsend’s side lost the first match of the three-Test tour 26-18 in Jujuy last weekend. The sides meet again in Salta on Saturday and the Scotland coach has freshened up his team, most notably in the pack.

Hamish Watson, who missed the first Test with injury, returns at openside flanker to win his 50th cap, with Luke Crosbie dropping out of the squad. He is joined in the back row by Rory Darge who will wear the No 6 jersey but is more accustomed to playing openside. Watson and Darge played together in the final Six Nations match, against Ireland in Dublin.

Darge’s inclusion comes at the expense of Magnus Bradbury.

Dave Cherry replaces George Turner at hooker, with Turner dropping to the bench. The fourth change in the pack comes in the second row where Sam Skinner is preferred to Jonny Gray who is not in the squad.

There is only one change in the backs, with Ben White named at scrum-half in place of the benched Ali Price. There is a vote of confidence for Blair Kinghorn who continues at stand-off.

The uncapped London Irish winger Kyle Rowe is among the replacements and looks set to make his international debut.

Saturday’s match takes place at Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena in the north-western city of Salta. The final Test is scheduled for the following Saturday in Santiago del Estero.

Scotland (v Argentina, Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena, Salta, Saturday, 8.10pm BST)

15. Rory Hutchinson - Northampton Saints - 6 caps

14. Darcy Graham - Edinburgh Rugby - 28 caps

13. Mark Bennett - Edinburgh Rugby - 25 caps

12. Sam Johnson - Glasgow Warriors - 25 caps

11. Duhan van der Merwe - Worcester Warriors - 17 caps

10. Blair Kinghorn - Edinburgh Rugby - 32 caps

9. Ben White - London Irish - 5 caps

1. Pierre Schoeman - Edinburgh Rugby - 10 caps

2. Dave Cherry - Edinburgh Rugby - 5 caps

3. Zander Fagerson - Glasgow Warriors - 48 caps

4. Sam Skinner - Edinburgh Rugby - 21 caps

5. Grant Gilchrist - Edinburgh Rugby - (captain) - 54 caps

6. Rory Darge - Glasgow Warriors - 5 caps

7. Hamish Watson - Edinburgh Rugby (vice-captain) - 49 caps

8. Matt Fagerson - Glasgow Warriors - 22 caps

Replacements

16. George Turner - Glasgow Warriors - 26 caps

17. Jamie Bhatti - Glasgow Warriors - 22 caps

18. Javan Sebastian - Scarlets - 2 caps

19. Scott Cummings - Glasgow Warriors - 21 caps

20. Andy Christie - Saracens - 1 cap

21. Ali Price - Glasgow Warriors - 52 caps

22. Ross Thompson - Glasgow Warriors - 1 cap