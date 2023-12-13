Scotland lock suffers season-ending injury to quash hopes of Six Nations call-up

Cameron Henderson during his Scotland debut against Italy at Murrayfield Stadium in July. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Scotland cap Cameron Henderson has suffered a knee injury that will rule him out for the rest of the season.

The Leicester Tigers lock will require surgery after picking up the injury in the Champions Cup win over DHL Stormers on Sunday.

The 23-year-old has been a key figure for Leicester this season having started all eight of their competitive games so far.

It is the second serious knee injury of Henderson's career. In October 2021, he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in a 48-3 victory over Worcester Warriors at Sixways.

The blow also ends Henderson’s chances of a Scotland call-up for the 2024 Six Nations after missing out on Gregor Townsend’s final squad for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.