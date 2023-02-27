Scotland lock Grant Gilchrist set to discover fate at hearing after red card and could miss rest of Six Nations

Scotland lock Grant Gilchrist has been summoned to attend a disciplinary hearing following his red card following his red card against France in last weekend’s Six Nations clash.

Gilchrist was sent off just seven minutes into Sunday’s 32-21 defeat at the Stade de France in Paris. The 32-year-old Edinburgh second row flew into a high challenge on Anthony Jelonch, his shoulder making contact with the head of the French flanker, and after referee Nika Amashukeli consulted the TMO, a red card followed.

Scotland are next in action on Sunday, March 12 in round four of the Six Nations against tournament favourites and world No 1 side Ireland at BT Murrayfield is likely to miss that match. However, depending on the outcome of the hearing and length of a potential ban, he could also miss the final match of the tournament against Italy on Saturday, March 18. He is set to be absent for club outfit Edinburgh when they take on Leinster in the URC at the DAM Health Stadium this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A disciplinary update from the Six Nations read: “Scotland lock Grant Gilchrist will attend an independent disciplinary hearing after he received a red card for an act of foul play contrary to Law No 9.13 (A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.) in the Guinness Six Nations match between France and Scotland on Sunday 26th February 2023.

Scotland second row Grant Gilchrist was sent off for a high tackle against France.

"The player will attend a hearing via video conference before an independent Judicial Committee consisting of Brenda Heather-Latu – Chair (Samoa), joined by former international Becky Essex (England) and former international referee Donal Courtney (Ireland). The hearing will take place on the evening of Tuesday 28 February, 2023.