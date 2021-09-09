Scotland launch new kit made from recycled plastic bottles

James Lang, Darcy Graham and Lisa Thomson model the new Scotland kit. Picture: Scottish Rugby

It will get its first outing with the men’s national side when Scotland host Tonga at BT Murrayfield on 30 October in the first of the Autumn Nations Series which also includes games against Australia, South Africa and Japan.

The kit, which is made by the Italian sportswear firm Macron, will be worn by all national and age grade teams in the coming season.

The men’s jerseys will bear the name of new sponsor Peter Vardy, replacing BT, while the SP Energy Networks sponsor logo will again appear on the women’s jerseys.

Scottish Rugby emphasised the new kit’s green credentials in a statement accompanying the launch. It said: “In line with Scottish Rugby’s commitment to sustainability all jerseys and shorts are made from Eco-Armevo, a 100 per cent polyester fabric manufactured from recycled plastic bottles, and meet the Global Recycled Standard Certification.”

The jersey has a crew neck collar with light blue and purple detailing, with a Saltire positioned just underneath the collar and an embossed thistle motif on the lower back.

The change strip is white, with navy blue shorts and white socks.

The kit range, which includes the “authentic match bodyfit shirt” as well as polyester and cotton replica versions, went on sale this morning at the Scottish Rugby Stores at BT Murrayfield and in Glasgow and online at shop.scottishrugby.org. It will be available from other Macron retailers from next Thursday.