Scotland kick off 2022 Women’s Six Nations at home to England at DAM Health Stadium

Megan Gaffney in action for Scotland during the 27-20 win over Wales in the 2020 Women's Six Nations at Scotstoun. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The tournament has been given a stand-alone slot in the calendar, separate from the men’s event, and will benefit from enhanced television coverage.

It is also returning to its traditional five-round format following last season’s truncated version which saw the sides split into two pools of three.

All 15 matches will be broadcast in the UK by the BBC, with games to be shown on a mix of terrestrial TV and iPlayer.

The 2022 championship will be played in a six-week window in late March and April, breaking the traditional link to the men’s calendar.

Round 2 will take place on on Saturday April 2 with Wales hosting Scotland at Cardiff Arms Park (4.45pm). The third round will see Scotland host France at Scotstoun on Sunday April 10 (1pm).

After a break weekend, the Scots’ campaign will resume on Saturday April 23 against Italy at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma (7.20pm BST).

The Six Nations will end with a Super Saturday on April 30, with Wales v Italy, Ireland v Scotland and France v England taking place on the same day.

Six Nations chief executive Ben Morel said: “Increased visibility is key for the growth of the Women’s game. We are delighted to have enhanced broadcast partnerships in place along with a continuation of the dedicated window from which we saw such success last year.”