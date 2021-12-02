Scotland kick off 2022 Women’s Six Nations at home to England at DAM Health Stadium

Scotland will kick off the 2022 Women’s Six Nations with a home game against England at Edinburgh Rugby’s DAM Health Stadium on Saturday March 26 (noon kick-off).

By Graham Bean
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 3:24 pm
Megan Gaffney in action for Scotland during the 27-20 win over Wales in the 2020 Women's Six Nations at Scotstoun. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The tournament has been given a stand-alone slot in the calendar, separate from the men’s event, and will benefit from enhanced television coverage.

It is also returning to its traditional five-round format following last season’s truncated version which saw the sides split into two pools of three.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

All 15 matches will be broadcast in the UK by the BBC, with games to be shown on a mix of terrestrial TV and iPlayer.

The 2022 championship will be played in a six-week window in late March and April, breaking the traditional link to the men’s calendar.

Read More

Read More
Siobhan Cattigan: Rugby and sport figures pay emotional tributes to Scottish int...

Round 2 will take place on on Saturday April 2 with Wales hosting Scotland at Cardiff Arms Park (4.45pm). The third round will see Scotland host France at Scotstoun on Sunday April 10 (1pm).

After a break weekend, the Scots’ campaign will resume on Saturday April 23 against Italy at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma (7.20pm BST).

The Six Nations will end with a Super Saturday on April 30, with Wales v Italy, Ireland v Scotland and France v England taking place on the same day.

Six Nations chief executive Ben Morel said: “Increased visibility is key for the growth of the Women’s game. We are delighted to have enhanced broadcast partnerships in place along with a continuation of the dedicated window from which we saw such success last year.”

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

ScotlandEnglandEdinburgh RugbyWales
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.