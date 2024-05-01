Scotland international ‘thrilled’ to sign new contract extension with Edinburgh

Jamie Hodgson is “thrilled” about remaining with hometown club Edinburgh after signing a new two-year contract. The 26-year-old lock has made 61 appearances for the side from the Scottish capital since making his debut in 2018.

Hodgson, who earned five Scotland caps between 2021 and 2022, is delighted to be staying at the Hive for the next two campaigns.

“I’m thrilled to extend terms with my hometown team,” he told the Edinburgh website. “I love the direction we’re moving in as a club and it’s a real honour to represent the city and our fans.

“Edinburgh is my home, and Edinburgh Rugby is my club. The passion of the supporters here is amazing, and it gives you that extra push on the pitch every week.

“I’m determined to repay their faith and wear this jersey with pride for the next two years. We’ve got a talented squad and a quality coaching team, and I truly believe we can achieve something special together.”

Hodgson has endured an injury-disrupted campaign but head coach Sean Everitt expects him to be a key man going forward.

“Jamie is an important player for us, so naturally we’re delighted to see him agree to a new deal,” he said. “He is someone that takes a huge amount of pride in representing his hometown team and you can see that every time he takes to the field.

“Wearing the castle on his chest means a lot to Jamie and we’ve seen that in his performances so far this campaign, where he’s been one of our most committed players. He’s worked really hard to come back from injury and will be a big player for us in the years to come.”