Andy Christie, the Saracens back-row forward, has left the camp to return to his club due to an unspecified injury. Christie, who has been capped four times, was not involved in last weekend’s 29-23 win over England at Twickenham .

The better news for Scotland is that Scott Cummings is in the final stages of his return from a long-term foot injury and will train with the squad this week. The game with Wales at Murrayfield is likely to come too soon for the Glasgow Warriors second-row but he could come into contention for the round 3 match against France in Paris on February 26. Head coach Gregor Townsend is due to name his team to play Wales on Thursday.