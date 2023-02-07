Scotland's National Newspaper
Scotland injury update ahead of Six Nations match v Wales: one in, one out

There was mixed injury news from the Scotland camp ahead of this Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations round 2 match against Wales.

By Graham Bean
2 hours ago
Scott Cummings will train with Scotland this week. (Photo by Pablo Gasparini / AFP)
Andy Christie, the Saracens back-row forward, has left the camp to return to his club due to an unspecified injury. Christie, who has been capped four times, was not involved in last weekend’s 29-23 win over England at Twickenham.

The better news for Scotland is that Scott Cummings is in the final stages of his return from a long-term foot injury and will train with the squad this week. The game with Wales at Murrayfield is likely to come too soon for the Glasgow Warriors second-row but he could come into contention for the round 3 match against France in Paris on February 26. Head coach Gregor Townsend is due to name his team to play Wales on Thursday.

