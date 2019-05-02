Scotland in good shape for World Cup says optimistic Adam Hastings

It may largely have been a Six Nations to forget for Scotland but Glasgow Warriors’ Adam Hastings insists Gregor Townsend’s squad is brimming with confidence following their remarkable Twickenham comeback against England.

Scotland had been tipped to challenge for this season’s title, but during a disappointing tournament, Hastings and Co claimed only a solitary victory against Italy.

Townsend’s troops retained the Calcutta Cup following a remarkable 38-38 draw – the first time since 1984 they had done so, while the 24-point half-time deficit they turned around was the largest comeback for a stalemate in international rugby history.

But. despite finishing fifth in the table and having only the winless Italians below them, Hastings insists the manner of their draw with England – Scotland’s six tries were the most they had ever scored in a match at Twickenham – has lifted the squad ahead of the World Cup later this summer.

“It was a campaign of learning almost for me; my first experience of the Six Nations and my first experience of the autumn internationals as well,” said Hastings. “It was disappointing overall. We had higher expectations and wanted to do better than we did but there was a lot of injuries.

“Personally, for myself, it was good fun being out there, but you want to be part of a winning team.

“That last game at Twickenham was awesome and we really showcased what we were about on that day. We did have a few defeats in the Six Nations but, as I said, we take a lot of heart from that last game at Twickenham and throughout the Six Nations, we showed a lot of purple patches where we can hurt teams.

“On the other foot as well, we had some good defensive patches, so I think it’s just about being consistent.

“We’ve got a lot of boys coming in – Stuart Hogg is fit, Huw Jones is back fit. There’s a lot of boys back for the World Cup. It’s a fully bolstered squad and they should do well.”

Hastings also hailed the dedication of Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie after he signed a one-year contract extension.

There had been reports that Rennie, who replaced Gregor Townsend in 2017, was in line to take over the Australian national team following the World Cup.

But Hastings is a relieved man that Rennie, who has been instrumental in his development, is staying put.

“I’m buzzing after his decision,” said Hastings. “He’s been really helpful to me in the past couple of years in my personal development.

“He’s a world-class coach and he know his stuff, so he’s been good to work under.”

