Scotland hooker rejoins Glasgow Warriors after stints with Connacht and Ayrshire Bulls
Glasgow have re-signed Grant Stewart on a two-year contract from Ayrshire Bulls after the Scotland hooker impressed in training. The 29-year-old has been training with Franco Smith’s squad throughout the season.
The former Strathaven player made his Warriors debut in the 2016-17 season and made 48 appearances in a five-year spell. He scored nine tries including one in the 2019 PRO14 final at Celtic Park.
Stewart left for Connacht in the 2022-23 season before returning to Scotland and scoring eight tries in 13 appearances for the Bulls.
“I’m really excited to be back,” Stewart told glasgowwarriors.org. “I’ve really enjoyed being back in the environment over the course of the season. There’s a great feeling about the place and I’ve loved being back involved.
“I’m obviously not one of the young bucks anymore, I’m one of the older boys. I definitely feel like I’ve picked up more experience from the time I’ve been away, though, and I’m looking forward to pulling on a Glasgow shirt once more.”
Head coach Smith added: “Grant has made the most of being invited back into our environment, and has worked hard and given everything to become a Glasgow Warrior once again.
“He has committed to training with us alongside his commitments on his family farm and with Ayrshire Bulls, and he fully deserves his chance based on the work he has put in.
“He is a reminder to all to not give up on your dreams and that by working hard and putting in the effort you can achieve your desired goals.”
