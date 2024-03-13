Scotland hold 'honest' review after Italy capitulation in bid to avoid Under-20 Six Nations whitewash

Scotland Under-20 head coach Kenny Murray. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

Scotland’s players have had an “honest” review regarding the second half capitulation in Italy and now all focus is on an even tougher final test in the under-20 Six Nations tomorrow evening (Friday) versus title hopefuls Ireland.

After 50 minutes in Treviso last Friday in the round four clash, Scotland were 14-7 up and edging towards a precious triumph. However, things went wrong from that moment onwards and they conceded 40 points in the next 30 minutes and were on the end of a 47-14 thumping.

The result left Scotland bottom of the table on one point, coming as it did after previous losses to Wales, France and England.

Scotland could still avoid the wooden spoon, but Ireland are going into this round five clash at Virgin Media Park in Cork knowing they need points of their own if they are to leapfrog leaders England and back up last year’s title while they saw off the Scots 82-5 last year at Scotstoun.

Revealing the clear the air talks post-Italy and looking ahead to the Ireland challenge, head coach Kenny Murray said: “The players were all pretty honest, they were more disappointed than anybody with the Italy result. They were honest in their review on Saturday morning and on Sunday we were all really honest about that last 30 minutes and what you need to do to be successful in international rugby.

“At the end of the day, it was a disappointing spell and the boys know that, so we’ve highlighted where we need to be better this week. Ireland are a good side, they’ve got good players similar to last year. They’re strong, but it’s a good opportunity to go play against a good side and we’re looking forward to it.”

For the match, Murray has made four changes to the starting XV with full-back Jack Brown on debut, centre Johnny Ventisei, loosehead prop Callum Smyth and back-row Jonny Morris coming in. Jack Hocking (head), Fergus Watson (foot) and Ryan Burke (hand) are injured and Robbie Deans is a replacement.

Marcus Brogan could debut from the bench where Archie Clarke, Monroe Job, Andrew McLean and Finn Douglas earn spots.