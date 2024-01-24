Of course Scotland have seen a fair amount success in the competition, which was known as the Home Nations Championship prior to France joining in 1910.

The Scottish team have won the trophy outright 14 times – including the final Five Nations championship in 1999.

And they have achieved the ultimate accolade in Northern Hemisphere rugy three times – winning every game and taking the Grand Slam in 1925, 1984 and 1990.

The most memorable – and most satidfying – of those must be the 1990 championship when Scotland went into a winner-takes-all match against a similarly unbeaten England at Murrayfield.

Despite being underdogs, Scotland’s famous slow walk onto the pitch for kick-off out for the kick-off, led by captain David Sole, was the precursor to a famous 13-7 win for the home team.

Tony Stanger scored the try that proved to be the difference, with Craig Chalmers adding three penalties.

Here are 17 pictures to take you back to that glory day for Scottish rugby.

1 . Singing out Scottish team members Iwan Tukalo, Sean Lineen and Scott Hastings singing before the match.

2 . On the terrace Packed terraces of fans enjoy the action.

3 . Celebrations John Jeffrey and the rest of the Scottish team including Scott Hastings (l) and David Sole (r) celebrate with the Calcutta Cup after beating England.

4 . Ecstasy Referee David Bishop signals the try scored by an ecstatic Tony Stanger against England.