Retallick was sent off in the All Blacks’ 38-31 win over Japan on Saturday for dangerous play. The 31-year-old charged into a ruck and his shoulder made contact with the back of an opponent’s head. An independent judicial committee upheld the red card, and Retallick accepted that he had committed an act of foul play, but did not accept that the offence was worthy of a dismissal.

Taking into account his disciplinary record, the ban was reduced from six to three matches. However, subject to the successful completion of a Coaching Intervention Programme, this will be reduced further to a two-game suspension, World Rugby said in a statement, meaning Retallick will miss the game this weekend against Wales in Cardiff and against Scotland on Sunday, November 13, but should be free to play against England a week later.