Scotland forward Sam Skinner suspended for four weeks and will miss Exeter Chiefs' play-off

Sam Skinner of Exeter Chiefs is shown the red card during the Gallagher Premiership match against Sale at Sandy Park. Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

His Exeter team-mate Dave Ewers has also been suspended.

Skinner was sent off for a dangerous tackle during last weekend’s 20-19 regular season victory over Sale, while flanker Ewers was cited for a dangerous tackle in the same game.

The Rugby Football Union said both players appeared before an online independent disciplinary panel and they each received a four-week ban.

Exeter Chiefs man comes into the second row following injuries to Jonny Gray and Scott Cummings.

It means they will also miss the Premiership final at Twickenham on June 26 if Exeter beat Sale.

Skinner’s ban could also impinge on Scotland’s summer schedule.

The RFU said that both players contested the charges, but they were upheld by the disciplinary panel.

In a statement, the panel said: “Both cases involved direct contact with an opponent’s head that carried a high degree of danger.

“None of the mitigating factors set out in the World Rugby Head Contact Process which would have justified the red card otherwise being reduced to a yellow card were present.

“Neither player accepted the charge and so full mitigation credit was not available to them.”

It is a major double setback for Exeter, who are bidding to reach a sixth successive Premiership final.

Skinner was part of the Chiefs side that defeated Wasps 19-13 in last season’s final at Twickenham. The lock was one of four Scots in the Exeter squad, with Stuart Hogg, Jonny Gray and Sam Hidalgo-Clyne completing the quartet.

