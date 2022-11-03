Scotland forced into change at hooker ahead of Fiji match at Murrayfield

Dave Cherry, who started against Australia last weekend, has sustained a hamstring injury in training and has dropped out of the squad. He has been replaced by Fraser Brown, the experienced Glasgow Warriors hooker. Gregor Townsend , the Scotland head coach, is due to name his team to face Fiji later this afternoon.

George Turner, the Edinburgh hooker, replaced Cherry in the second half of the 16-15 defeat by Australia and Sale’s Ewan Ashman is also in the squad and available this weekend. Brown, 33, was last capped in Scotland’s 26-5 loss to Ireland in Dublin in the final match of this year’s Guinness Six Nations.