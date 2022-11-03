Scotland forced into change at hooker ahead of Fiji match at Murrayfield
Scotland have been forced into a change at hooker ahead of the Autumn Nations Series match against Fiji at Murrayfield on Saturday.
Dave Cherry, who started against Australia last weekend, has sustained a hamstring injury in training and has dropped out of the squad. He has been replaced by Fraser Brown, the experienced Glasgow Warriors hooker. Gregor Townsend, the Scotland head coach, is due to name his team to face Fiji later this afternoon.
George Turner, the Edinburgh hooker, replaced Cherry in the second half of the 16-15 defeat by Australia and Sale’s Ewan Ashman is also in the squad and available this weekend. Brown, 33, was last capped in Scotland’s 26-5 loss to Ireland in Dublin in the final match of this year’s Guinness Six Nations.
