Scotland fans react to Six Nations defeat in Wales - 'Finn had an off day', 'people shouldn’t be shocked by this'

It was in the balance until the end but Gregor Townsend’s team couldn’t follow up last weekend’s Calcutta Cup defence and win over England at Murrayfield with a second Six Nations triumph.

Referee Nic Berry came in for some criticism, but so too did Scotland players, who must dust themselves down and prepare for France in a fortnight.

Here’s what those who were ‘backing blue’ were thinking after the match…

@WorldScotties: “Thrilling game of rugby, wales just coming out on top.”

@AspirePhotos1: “You definitely brought the drama right up to the last whistle……… next match is ours #ASONE”

@harrywarrr: “Deserved no more and people shouldn’t be shocked by this. the result glossed over a pretty stinking performance last week. side has great potential, but needs to start realising it.”

@craig_gormley: “Very unfortunate. The discipline and too many mistakes have cost us the win. At least we got a losing bonus point and just got to focus on the rest of this year's 6 Nations.”

@ZzzzZzzz135799: “All about margins. Same story. Good start last week. Then it gets ruined by constant errors and mistakes. Don’t take chances. Must win next game.”

@caskieisabelle: “Flattered to deceive- again. Very poor performance against a poor Welsh team - wales wanted it more. Lack of fight from Scotland. Very poor.”

@disco_red: "I counted 10 times Wales came in on the breakdown at right angles and never got penalised! Ref was dreadful, but so were we.”

@JimLeitch7: “Biggar hit the post with a kick from the halfway line. Wales recovered the ball, Russell got a yellow and they got three points out it. How can a team run from the halfway line and recover a ball that hits the posts when we have 15 men standing below the posts!"

@ellstaa: “Was inevitable that Scotland would be dead out of luck today after they rode it all the way last week. Can’t successfully grab the ball off your own post then concede an unintentional deliberate knock to gift Wales the game. Almost as big a shambles as England put on!”

@gerry_gillespie: “If you can’t do the basics then the game is very hard. Carrying the ball was terrible all day. Nothing to offer except penalties and knock-ons. Ref didn’t help but our terrible decisions and bad kicking from Russell & Hogg cost us.”

@w_t_f_w_t_a_f: “Finn was a yellow all day long. So was Basham though.”

@AlexMillan7: “Shambolic second half from Scotland. Only matched by some utterly terrible refereeing.”

@Botswanaboy: “Finn had an off day. We played into there hands, missed Ritchie at the breakdown and discipline was poor. Berry did not know what was going on at the scrum which is poor for an international ref.”

@Happiest_Gurl: “Russell, Hogg and Price all very average today. Offered nothing. Were we complacent thinking we just had to show up, who knows but at no point deserved to win that.”

@JackMartin2100: “We need Scott Cummings and Adam Hastings called up into the squad.”