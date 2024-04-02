Scotland face Andy Christie sweat for summer tour after Saracens flanker has surgery on broken arm

Scotland flanker Andy Christie faces a race to be fit for the summer tour of the Americas after being ruled out for the rest of the club season due to a broken arm.

The 25-year-old, who has been capped eight times for Scotland and featured in four Six Nations matches this term, was hurt during Saracens’ Gallagher Premiership defeat by Northampton on Friday. His club said that Christie will require an operation and is expected to be sidelined “for around 12 weeks”, ruling him out of their remaining Premiership and Investec Champions Cup games this term.

