Scotland face Andy Christie sweat for summer tour after Saracens flanker has surgery on broken arm
Scotland flanker Andy Christie faces a race to be fit for the summer tour of the Americas after being ruled out for the rest of the club season due to a broken arm.
The 25-year-old, who has been capped eight times for Scotland and featured in four Six Nations matches this term, was hurt during Saracens’ Gallagher Premiership defeat by Northampton on Friday. His club said that Christie will require an operation and is expected to be sidelined “for around 12 weeks”, ruling him out of their remaining Premiership and Investec Champions Cup games this term.
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend will now be hoping that Christie, who has become an integral part of his back-row options, will recover in time for the national team’s summer tour. Their first match is against Canada on July 6 in Toronto before heading to Washington DC on July 12 to play the United States. There will also be matches against Chile and Uruguay following on from the ties in North America.
