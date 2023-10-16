All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Philippe Clement 'honoured' to be appointed Rangers manager
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police

Scotland drop down in rugby world rankings as new team takes No 1 spot

Scotland have fallen a place in the updated rugby world rankings following the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup.
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 16th Oct 2023, 20:10 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 20:11 BST

Gregor Townsend’s men went into the weekend sitting in fifth position but following England’s 30-24 victory over Fiji in Marseille on Sunday, they have leapfrogged Scotland, who are now in sixth position. Scotland exited the tournament at the group stage following defeats by Ireland and South Africa, while the English now have a semi-final to look forward to against the Springboks.

Defending world champions South Africa have moved back into top spot following their 29-28 win over France in Paris on Sunday, with New Zealand now up into second place after they overcame Ireland 28-24 on Saturday. The Irish, previously top dogs, drop down to third place, with the French now in fourth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Argentina are the other team to move up a place, jumping above Wales into seventh following their 29-17 success over Warren Gatland’s men in Marseille on Saturday.

Scotland are now sixth in the rugby world rankings.Scotland are now sixth in the rugby world rankings.
Scotland are now sixth in the rugby world rankings.

Latest world rankings: 1 – South Africa (92.48), 2 – New Zealand (90.91), 3 – Ireland (90.57), 4 – France (87.81), 5 – England (84.03), 6 – Scotland (83.43), 7 – Argentina (83.07), 8 – Wales (80.64), 9 – Australia (77.48), 10 – Fiji (76.38).

Related topics:ScotlandEnglandIrelandSouth AfricaNew ZealandFranceGregor Townsend