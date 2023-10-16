Scotland have fallen a place in the updated rugby world rankings following the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup.

Gregor Townsend’s men went into the weekend sitting in fifth position but following England’s 30-24 victory over Fiji in Marseille on Sunday, they have leapfrogged Scotland, who are now in sixth position. Scotland exited the tournament at the group stage following defeats by Ireland and South Africa, while the English now have a semi-final to look forward to against the Springboks.

Defending world champions South Africa have moved back into top spot following their 29-28 win over France in Paris on Sunday, with New Zealand now up into second place after they overcame Ireland 28-24 on Saturday. The Irish, previously top dogs, drop down to third place, with the French now in fourth.

Argentina are the other team to move up a place, jumping above Wales into seventh following their 29-17 success over Warren Gatland’s men in Marseille on Saturday.

