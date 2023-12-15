Scotland doctor James Robson announces retirement date after years of service to rugby

Long-serving Scotland doctor James Robson is to retire at the end of next year’s Six Nations, the Scottish Rugby Union has announced.

Dr Robson’s last match will be when Scotland take on Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, March 19, drawing the curtain on a career spanning more than 30 years with his country and the British and Irish Lions. Dr Robson was first involved with Scotland as a physio, then team doctor, before becoming chief medical officer for the SRU in 2005. In recent years his work and knowledge has been called upon to support the promotion of concussion awareness and research studies to deliver player welfare initiatives, both in Scotland and internationally, and he set up he sport’s first Brain Health Clinic, in conjunction with the Brain Health Trust.

“This has easily been one of the hardest decisions of my life,” Dr Robson said on his decision. “I have always wanted to do the best job I could and this role has been my life. I’ve often said caring for the players is like looking after a second family and none of this could have been possible without the support I’ve had from my own family through my wife Christine and daughters, Eleanor and Emma. Rugby is a fantastic sport and has given me a huge amount, which I hope I have been able to repay over the years. It is vital we continue to look after everyone who plays our great game, at every level, and I know there are many people across the rugby world working hard to ensure they do.”

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend paid tribute to Dr Robson, who was his physio during his playing days. “On behalf of the Scotland team and management, we thank James for all his efforts, wisdom and one-liners over the years,” said Townsend. “He has made us a better team and continues to be a brilliant team doctor, loved and respected by all of us.”

“And, from a personal perspective, it will be an emotional day when James makes his final appearance as Scotland Team doctor. James was on duty when I won my first cap 30 years ago, and he was a massive help for me throughout my playing career. He has since become a trusted colleague, who has given outstanding service, guidance and support in my time as coach of the national team. We will be doing all we can to make his last tournament with the team as enjoyable and successful as possible.”

SRU chief executive Mark Dodson added: “Player and people welfare have, and always will be, the motivations that make James the selfless, dedicated and personable rugby medic that he is. We will all miss him. His commitment to player wellbeing and safety has shone for more than 30-years at all levels of the game and his contribution to improving player welfare for generations of Scottish players has been immense. Scottish Rugby is hugely proud to have had James as our medical standard bearer. I would like to personally thank him for all that he has done for the game, our players and people, and wish him a happy retirement in the company of his wife Christine and his daughters Eleanor and Emma.”