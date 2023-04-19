All Sections
Scotland determined to secure first win of 2023 Women's Six Nations - 'we know we are capable of it'

Scotland winger Coreen Grant made her international debut against Italy two years ago - and now she is “determined” to get her first win at this level against the same opponents this Saturday.

By Gary Heatly
Published 19th Apr 2023, 22:00 BST
Coreen Grant during a Scotland training session at the Oriam. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Coreen Grant during a Scotland training session at the Oriam. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Grant, now 25, came off the bench in 2021 at Scotstoun against the Italians in a 41-20 defeat. Since then, she has earned caps number two, three and four in this year’s TikTok Women’s Six Nations, but is yet to taste victory in a Scottish shirt.

Italy are fifth in the world and beat Ireland last time out, so given 11th in the rankings Scotland have lost their last 12 Tests, a win at the DAM Health Stadium in Edinburgh would be a massive boost come the weekend.

“Every game at this level is a learning opportunity,” Grant said. “I started the season playing regular games with my club [Saracens] and in recent weeks it has been nice to get a run of game time with Scotland.

“I am taking each game as it comes, they are all really exciting and this weekend is another opportunity. At home, especially in front of what should be a good crowd, we are determined to put in an excellent performance against Italy.

“We have to bring all the positive parts together from our last three games and then work out how to put them together over a full 80 minute performance. We know we are capable of it”.

The Scotland matchday 23 is due to be named on Thursday.

