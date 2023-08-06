Stafford McDowall, Adam Hastings, Cameron Henderson and Kyle Rowe have returned to their clubs ahead of the warm-up match against France in Saint-Etienne this weekend. It means there are 37 players left in the squad which will be cut further, to 33, for the World Cup. Gregor Townsend, the national head coach, will reveal his final selection on August 16. Scotland will then face Georgia in their final warm-up game at Murrayfield 10 days later before travelling to France for the tournament where they will open their campaign against South Africa in Marseille on September 10, then face further Pool B matches against Tonga, Romania and Ireland.