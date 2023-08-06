All Sections
Scotland cut four players from Rugby World Cup training squad

Scotland have cut four players from their Rugby World Cup training squad as they step up preparations for the tournament in France next month.
Published 6th Aug 2023, 14:57 BST
Adam Hastings during a Scotland training session at the Hive Stadium in Edinburgh. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)Adam Hastings during a Scotland training session at the Hive Stadium in Edinburgh. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Stafford McDowall, Adam Hastings, Cameron Henderson and Kyle Rowe have returned to their clubs ahead of the warm-up match against France in Saint-Etienne this weekend. It means there are 37 players left in the squad which will be cut further, to 33, for the World Cup. Gregor Townsend, the national head coach, will reveal his final selection on August 16. Scotland will then face Georgia in their final warm-up game at Murrayfield 10 days later before travelling to France for the tournament where they will open their campaign against South Africa in Marseille on September 10, then face further Pool B matches against Tonga, Romania and Ireland.

Townsend’s side defeated France 25-21 in Edinburgh on Saturday, scoring 22 unanswered points in the second half after trailing 21-3 at the interval. However, tighthead prop Zander Fagerson was sent off and is now likely to be suspended and could potentially miss the start of the World Cup.

