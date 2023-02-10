A Cardiff-born referee will take charge of Scotland’s Guinness Six Nations match against Wales at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Referee Andrew Brace shows a yellow card to England's Billy Vunipola during the Six Nations match against Scotland at Twickenham in 2021. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

On the face of it, it might seem a curious appointment but Andrew Brace is affiliated to the Irish Rugby Football Union and Gregor Townsend said he had no qualms about the decision. “He’s Irish,” said the Scotland coach. “I think he’s one of the best referees in the world. He did Scotland-Wales three years ago down in Llanelli. I firmly believe he’s in the top three referees in the world and he referees each action for his own merits.”

Brace, 34, spent his early life in both Ireland and Wales but ended up playing international rugby for Belgium. He started playing the sport in Cardiff when he was 12. He worked as a community development officer for both Cardiff and Munster and played for the Limerick club, Old Crescent. It was during his time there that he was contacted by Belgium who he qualified for through his father’s family. He helped Belgium win the Emirates Cup of Nations in 2012.

