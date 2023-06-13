Sam Johnson recently played for the Barbarians against a World XV at Twickenham. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images for Barbarians)

The 27-times capped Scotland centre was one of six senior players who left Glasgow Warriors at the end of the season. Johnson, 29, joined from Queensland Reds and spent eight years at Scotstoun and made 104 appearances for the Warriors but will now continue his career in the south of France. Brive announced his signing as one of 11 new players recruited for the 2023-24 season as they look to bounce back from a dismal campaign which saw them relegated from the Top 14. Brive, European champions in 1997, finished bottom of the table and will compete in the Pro D2 next season.

Lewis Bean, one of the other Glasgow leavers, has also made the move to the French second-tier having signed for Montauban. Rob Harley, Glasgow Warriors’ record appearance holder, relocated to Pro D2 last summer when he signed for US Carcassonne.

