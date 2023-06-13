All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Aslan’s singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long illness
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder

Scotland centre released by Glasgow Warriors makes move to Brive

Sam Johnson has sealed a move to French rugby by signing for Brive.
Graham Bean
By Graham Bean
Published 13th Jun 2023, 20:55 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 20:55 BST
Sam Johnson recently played for the Barbarians against a World XV at Twickenham. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images for Barbarians)Sam Johnson recently played for the Barbarians against a World XV at Twickenham. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images for Barbarians)
Sam Johnson recently played for the Barbarians against a World XV at Twickenham. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images for Barbarians)

The 27-times capped Scotland centre was one of six senior players who left Glasgow Warriors at the end of the season. Johnson, 29, joined from Queensland Reds and spent eight years at Scotstoun and made 104 appearances for the club but will now continue his career in the south of France. Brive announced his signing as one of 11 new players recruited for the 2023-24 season as they look to bounce back from a dismal campaign which saw them relegated from the Top 14. Brive, European champions in 1997, finished bottom of the table and will compete in the Pro D2 next season.

Lewis Bean, one of the other Glasgow leavers, has also made the move to the French second-tier having signed for Montauban. Rob Harley, Glasgow Warriors’ record appearance holder, relocated to Pro D2 last summer when he signed for US Carcassonne.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Johnson follows in the footsteps of several notable Scots to have played for Brive including Gregor Townsend, Mike Blair and Alex Dunbar. The Aussie-born centre started 11 games for Glasgow Warriors in the 2022-23 season, helping them to a fourth-place finish in the United Rugby Championship. He missed a chunk of the campaign after suffering a broken jaw against the Sharks in October but returned to play his part in what was a successful first season for coach Franco Smith who guided the Warriors to the European Challenge Cup final, where they lost to Toulon.

Related topics:Sam JohnsonGlasgow WarriorsScotlandRob Harley