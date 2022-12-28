Cameron Redpath will play alongside Scotland team-mate Finn Russell at Bath next season after agreeing a contract extension.

Scotland duo Finn Russell (left) and Cameron Redpath will team up at Bath next season. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Redpath has put an injury-hit 2021-22 season behind him to become a mainstay of Johann van Graan’s backline, forming a centre partnership with Ollie Lawrence.

The 23-year-old will be joined at the Recreation Ground by Russell, who has signed a contract with Bath for the 2023-24 campaign after deciding to end his time with Racing 92 in France.

Redpath is the fourth international to sign an extension with Bath following on from Tom Dunn, Will Stuart and Sam Underhill in committing his future to the club.

“After a difficult couple of years with injury, Cam has shown how exciting a talent he is this season,” Bath head of rugby Van Graan said.

“He is fast establishing himself as an international standard centre with Scotland and is a key part of our midfield at Bath.

“He is always looking to better himself and we are delighted he will continue his progression with us.”

Redpath joined Bath from Sale Sharks in the summer of 2020 and was instrumental in the club’s run to the Gallagher Premiership play-offs.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to extend my time here at Bath,” Redpath said. “I have absolutely loved every minute here so far and I’m starting to get into a rhythm of games which I’ve lacked over the past few seasons.

“I love it here; it feels like home. With the players and coaches we have here, I know it’s somewhere I can progress and take my game to a new level.

"I really want to succeed for the club, my teammates and the supporters, and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together.”

Redpath, the son of former Scotland international Bryan Redpath, has four caps having previously represented England at Under-20 level. He produced a man of the match performance on his debut as Scotland won at Twickenham for the first time in 38 years during the 2021 Six Nations.