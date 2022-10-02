Scotland captain Rachel Malcolm 'super-excited' ahead of Rugby World Cup

Scotland's Rachel Malcolm (second from left) with the rest of the captains from the nations competing at the Rugby World Cup, at Eden Park, Auckland. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

The venue that twice hosted previous men's finals in 1987 and 2011 is expecting a record-breaking women’s rugby attendance of more than 30,000 for the opening day triple-header which features France v South Africa and Fiji v England before culminating with hosts New Zealand facing Australia.

Scotland, who are in Pool A, open their campaign against Wales on Sunday at 5.45am UK time at the Northland Events Centre, Whangarei before facing Australia on Saturday, October 13 then defending champions New Zealand a week later.

Malcolm and the rest of the captains lined up in front of a mural on the wall of Eden Park, especially created for the tournament by artist Paul Walsh as part of a series entitled ‘Support Our Sisters: The Art of Rugby’, which consists of seven bespoke, large scale street artworks in locations across New Zealand in celebration of women’s rugby.

Scotlands's Rachel Malcolm (right) with Japan's Saki Minami at team captains photocall at Eden Park, Auckland ahead of the Women's Rugby World Cup. (Photo by IVAN TARLTON/AFP via Getty Images)

