Scotland captain Rachel Malcolm 'super-excited' ahead of Rugby World Cup
Scotland's Rachel Malcolm was among 12 captains from nations competing at the Women's Rugby World Cup who gathered at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday ahead of the tournament kicking off on Saturday.
The venue that twice hosted previous men's finals in 1987 and 2011 is expecting a record-breaking women’s rugby attendance of more than 30,000 for the opening day triple-header which features France v South Africa and Fiji v England before culminating with hosts New Zealand facing Australia.
Scotland, who are in Pool A, open their campaign against Wales on Sunday at 5.45am UK time at the Northland Events Centre, Whangarei before facing Australia on Saturday, October 13 then defending champions New Zealand a week later.
Malcolm and the rest of the captains lined up in front of a mural on the wall of Eden Park, especially created for the tournament by artist Paul Walsh as part of a series entitled ‘Support Our Sisters: The Art of Rugby’, which consists of seven bespoke, large scale street artworks in locations across New Zealand in celebration of women’s rugby.
"We're super excited," she said. "We have had a brilliant preparation over the summer and it has felt like a long time coming. It is fantastic to be here. I think being in New Zealand where the buzz is so evident, it is obviously a country that absolutely love rugby but also like the buzz around this specific tournament is crazy and it has real potential to be the best women’s Rugby World Cup we have had. It is just so exciting to be part of it and we can’t wait to get going.”
