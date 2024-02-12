Scotland can still win Six Nations title despite France bodyblow, insists Ewan Ashman
Ewan Ashman believes Scotland remain realistic title contenders in the Guinness Six Nations despite Saturday’s gut-wrenching defeat by France.
Gregor Townsend’s side were denied a victory at Murrayfield when referee Nic Berry refused to award a try, despite Sam Skinner appearing to ground the ball over the French line with the clock in the red. The visitors won 20-16 and Scotland now sit third on five points in the Six Nations table after two rounds of fixtures. Ireland are top on 10 points, with England second on eight. It’s England up next at Murrayfield on Saturday week, followed by away games for the Scots against Italy and Ireland.
Asked if winning the championship was still a realistic aim, Ashman said: “Definitely. We’re very much still in it. We need to win the remaining games. I don’t think we need to look much further than that: the next game, we need to win. The game following, we have to win. Just take it game by game and do what we can, control the controllables.”
Despite the manner of the French defeat, Ashman said the squad would not be using the perceived injustice as motivational fuel for the Calcutta Cup game. “I think we’ve ended the game very strong,” said the hooker. “We don’t need any extra motivation. You’re playing England at home: it’s always a huge game. It’s not something that’s going to require that extra motivation. But we can definitely learn lessons from Saturday and also pick out the good things then carry that forward into England. It should be a really good game.”