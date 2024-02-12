Scotland can still win Six Nations title despite France bodyblow, insists Ewan Ashman

Ewan Ashman believes Scotland remain realistic title contenders in the Guinness Six Nations despite Saturday’s gut-wrenching defeat by France.

Gregor Townsend’s side were denied a victory at Murrayfield when referee Nic Berry refused to award a try, despite Sam Skinner appearing to ground the ball over the French line with the clock in the red. The visitors won 20-16 and Scotland now sit third on five points in the Six Nations table after two rounds of fixtures. Ireland are top on 10 points, with England second on eight. It’s England up next at Murrayfield on Saturday week, followed by away games for the Scots against Italy and Ireland.

Asked if winning the championship was still a realistic aim, Ashman said: “Definitely. We’re very much still in it. We need to win the remaining games. I don’t think we need to look much further than that: the next game, we need to win. The game following, we have to win. Just take it game by game and do what we can, control the controllables.”

Scotland's Ewan Ashman (C) and France's Gael Fickou in action during last weekend's match at Murrayfield.