Scotland call up four players for Six Nations France clash and let some leave

Scotland have called up four players for their final Six Nations match against France this weekend.

Glasgow Warriors trio Adam Hastings, Jack Mann and Kyle Steyn have joined up with head coach Gregor Townsend’s camp, while Alexander Masibaka of French side Soyaux-Angouleme - who came into the squad earlier in the tournament - has also been included.

Stand-off Hastings made his return from injury earlier this month for Warriors, while Mann and Masibaka add cover at back-row with co-captain Rory Darge an injury doubt for the trip to the Stade de France after coming off in last weekend’s 35-29 win over Wales. There is a welcome inclusion for winger Steyn, who missed the start of the tournament due to injury.

A statement on the Scottish Rugby website read: “For the final week of the Guinness Six Nations Adam Hastings, Jack Mann, Alexander Masibaka and Kyle Steyn have joined the squad ahead of this weekend’s game against France

“Jack Mann has been in the Scotland squad for the duration of the tournament but missed last week due to a concussion sustained in Glasgow’s narrow loss to Ospreys. After following World Rugby’s return to play protocols he joins up once again.

“Back rower Alexander Masibaka, who plays for Soyaux-Angouleme in France, originally joined the group ahead of the Italy game and he returns.

“Kyle Steyn picked up a knee injury in January and will continue his recovery with the Scotland squad this week. He has been called up along with Adam Hastings.

“Cameron Henderson, Arron Reed, Cameron Redpath and Rory Hutchinson have all returned to their clubs.”

Full Scotland Six Nations squad

Forwards (caps in brackets): Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby (26), Jamie Bhatti – Glasgow Warriors (36), Gregor Brown – Glasgow Warriors (8), Dave Cherry – Edinburgh Rugby (15), Rory Darge – Co-Captain – Glasgow Warriors (29), Jack Dempsey – Glasgow Warriors (26), Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (54), Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (74), Euan Ferrie – Glasgow Warriors (uncapped), Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby (79), Jonny Gray – Bordeaux Bègles (81), Patrick Harrison – Edinburgh Rugby (3). Will Hurd – Leicester Tigers (8), Ewan Johnson – Oyonnax (4), Jack Mann (Glasgow Warriors (uncapped), Alexander Masibaka – Soyaux-Angouleme (uncapped), Nathan McBeth – Glasgow Warriors (2), Ben Muncaster – Edinburgh Rugby (1), D’Arcy Rae – Edinburgh Rugby (2), Jamie Ritchie – Edinburgh Rugby (58), Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby (41), Sam Skinner – Edinburgh Rugby (37), Rory Sutherland – Glasgow Warriors (40), Marshall Sykes – Edinburgh Rugby (1)