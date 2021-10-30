Scotland 60-14 Tonga extras: Thrilling fancy dress, clinical Kyle Steyn but kicking a little awry

Two Scotland fans attend BT Murrayfield in fancy dress.

We take a look at some of the outtakes from the encounter …

MAN OF THE MATCH

It’s hard to look past winger Kyle Steyn, who bagged four tries and showed impeccable positioning and finishing. Rufus McLean, his fellow wide-man and Glasgow Warriors team-mate, deserves mention too for his blistering pace, trickery and two opening scores.

LETDOWN

Hard to be too critical on what was a straightforward afternoon for Scotland, but they did give away too many penalties and that crime count will need to be kept down for Australia next weekend.

TURNING POINT

Tonga started the game with purpose, but as soon as McLean scored Scotland’s second try on 14 minutes, the writing was on the wall for the Pacific Islanders.

REFEREE WATCH

Official Nic Berry didn’t have the most difficult match to referee given the one-sided nature of proceedings. He did brandish his yellow card twice – Scotland’s Rob Harley picking his up for an accumulation of fouls and Tonga’s Aisea Halo for an elbow to Rufus McLean to the face. Both were the correct calls.

GAVE US A GIGGLE

Unsurprisingly, with it being the day before Hallowe’en, there were a few fancy dress costumes on display. To varying degrees of quality. The two in our picture above certainly would be in the reckoning for costume of the day, as was a supporter perfectly clad in Superman attire.