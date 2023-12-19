Sam Skinner signs Edinburgh contract extension with injury return set to provide 'huge boost'

Sam Skinner has signed a new two-year contract with Edinburgh Rugby. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Scotland lock Sam Skinner has signed a new two-year deal with Edinburgh.

The 28-year-old, who joined Edinburgh from Exeter, has extended his stay in the Scottish capital until at least June 2026.

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox

Scotland World Cup squad member Skinner has yet to feature for Edinburgh this season due to a knee injury, although he is now back in training.

“It has been a frustrating period for me personally, as I was really excited to get back and contribute to the team, but these things happen sometimes,” he said.

“I have loved being back out on the training field with the lads recently and can’t wait to get stuck in when my opportunity comes.”

Skinner was selected for his first Rugby World Cup in France this past summer – featuring in wins against Tonga and Romania – and is close to making his return from injury to add his international experience to the capital pack.

“It’s been a really solid start to the season where we have shown glimpses of our potential,” he added. “Sean [Everitt] has fit in extremely well and has given us a clear gameplan each week.

“You can see and feel that everyone has bought into it and are right behind him and each other. This middle part of the season is massively important for us to kick on from the position the boys and the whole group have put us in.

“If we can deliver that over the next period then we put ourselves as contenders for both competitions. There’s no reason why, if that happens, we can’t be competing for these trophies. Someone has to win it, why can’t it be us.

“However, it is only an if right now. And we have to work extremely hard to make it happen.”

Edinburgh head coach, Sean Everitt, added: “Sam is a quality player with a huge amount of experience at international level. It’s brilliant we’ve secured his services for another two years and we’re excited to see him in back in action for the club very soon.