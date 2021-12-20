Sam Skinner: Scotland lock to join Edinburgh Rugby from Exeter Chiefs at end of season

Exeter Chefs' Sam Skinner will play for Edinburgh next season.

The 26-year-old will end an eight-year association with Gallagher Premiership outfit Exeter Chiefs to make the move north in time for the 2022/23 season.

Skinner, who has been capped 15 times for Scotland and made his debut in 2018 against Fiji, plays predominantly as a lock but can also fulfil a role in the back row. His arrival coincides with the departure of second row Ben Toolis, who is moving to Japan at the end of the current campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A powerful forward, Skinner has won multiple domestic and European titles with the Chiefs, with current Scotland captain Stuart Hogg a team-mate of his at Sandy Park. He will compete for a starting berth with fellow Scotland internationalists Jamie Hodgson and Mitchell Sykes, who both agreed new contracts earlier this month as head coach Mike Blair ties down some his best players.

Skinner has been capped 15 times by Scotland.

Skinner said: “I’m massively excited to make the move north next season. The URC is an extremely competitive league and I’m really looking forward to testing myself in a new environment with a great group of lads.

“I want to challenge myself and grow as a player and Edinburgh is the perfect place to do that. I can’t wait to get stuck in, help the club to success while really experiencing Edinburgh and Scotland.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Mike [Blair]. I obviously worked with him for a period of time at Scotland and I like how he communicates and connects with players, while motivating them at the same time. He has Edinburgh playing an exciting brand of rugby and I believe it will suit my own playing style too.

​“Having spoken to a lot of the boys at Scotland, there seems to be a really strong culture at the club, while it’s an exciting time with the new stadium, which I’ve heard has been fantastic so far with a brilliant atmosphere.

Skinner's arrival will coincide with Ben Toolis' departure.

“I can’t wait to get started next season. It’s such an exciting time for Edinburgh Rugby and I’m really looking forward to being part of the journey moving forward.”

Blair, whose Edinburgh team are fresh off a Challenge Cup win over Saracens and are preparing to face Glasgow Warriors twice over the festive period, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to secure the signature of a player of Sam’s quality and reputation. His signing really adds to what we’re building at the club and I’ve got no doubt supporters will enjoy watching him pull on the Edinburgh jersey at DAM Health Stadium.

“He is a proven winner, while at 26-years-old he still has plenty of years ahead of him to develop and grow as a player.

“I’ve obviously worked with Sam during my time with the national team, so I’ve seen first-hand how dedicated he is to his craft, while his leadership and experience will bring added strength and depth to what is an already exciting forward pack.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming Sam to the club next season and I’m sure he’ll be relishing a new and exciting challenge at Edinburgh Rugby.”