Sacked Australia star Israel Folau 'not approved' to represent Tonga at rugby league despite reports

Have your say

The Rugby League International Federation (RLIF) has denied reports that sacked Australia wing Israel Folau has been approved to represent Tonga's rugby league side.

Tonga National Rugby League (TNRL) claimed the 30-year-old would be representing Frank Endacott's side at next month's Oceania Cup, along with younger brother John.

A statement read: "Both brothers have registered to play league through the TNRL and are eligible to play in international rugby league fixtures."

But the RLIF has issued a statement denying that approval was given, saying: “The Rugby League International Federation is aware of a media release issued by Tonga National Rugby League stating that Israel Folau has been ‘approved’ by the RLIF to represent Tonga in international matches.

"That statement is incorrect, the RLIF has not been formally asked to consider this matter.

“The RLIF will not be commenting further on this situation at this stage.”

Folau, who won 73 caps for the Wallabies, represented Australia at rugby league and played Australian rules football before switching codes to rugby union.

He was sacked by the national team and his club side, New South Wales Waratahs, in May of this year following a social media post in which he claimed, "hell awaits" gay people.

Rugby Australia chiefs said the Sydney-born player had breached a players' code of conduct.

Folau launched court action against Rugby Australia last month, claiming his contract was unlawfully ended because of his Christian beliefs.