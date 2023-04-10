Wilson, who has made 220 appearances for Glasgow Warriors, holds the second-highest number of appearances and was part of the team that won the Guinness PRO12 final against Munster in 2015. The 33-year-old back-rower served as club captain from 2017 until 2022 and has won 50 caps for Scotland.
“I’m so proud to have had the opportunity to represent this club,” Wilson said. “We’ve been so lucky to have some unbelievable players come through, but some even better men. I’ve been through some very low lows and some exceptional highs, and I’m incredibly thankful to have had Bex and the kids with me through them all. Winning the title is definitely right up there with the greatest memories in my time here. It had been such a massive journey to get to that point – make the semis but lose, then make the semis and win, then the final in Dublin that we lost, then finally the semi-final win over Ulster and that final victory over Munster in 2015. Everything clicked that day. I’ll never forget it. If people look back and realise how much I’ve poured into the jersey every time, then I’ll be a happy man.”
Head Coach Franco Smith added: “From day one, Ryan made me feel welcome as part of the Glasgow Warriors family. His professional and playing approach is of such high quality, and his influence on the playing group has been clear this season.He’s a fantastic person to have within this club environment and his pride at representing Glasgow Warriors is clear for all to see. We wish him all the very best for whatever comes next.”
Al Kellock, Managing Director, said: “Ryan was a pleasure to play alongside from his first step into the professional environment in 2010, and he’s been a fantastic man to work with over the last couple of seasons since I took this role. The legacy he leaves behind is one that places his team and his team-mates first. He will go out of his way to make sure his team-mates are well looked after, and he has always given everything every time he has pulled on the jersey. I cannot thank him enough for what he’s done for this club and wish him all the best for the future.”