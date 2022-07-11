Rugby world rankings: Scotland on the rise, France go top, new low for All Blacks

Scotland's 29-6 win over Argentina has seen them climb above the Pumas in the world rankings. (Photo by Pablo Gasparini / AFP)

Gregor Townsend’s side made it a clean sweep for the home nations over the southern hemisphere’s top four following wins for Ireland against New Zealand, England against Australia and Wales against South Africa.

France also defeated Japan in Tokyo and it is Fabien Galthié’s side who are top of the latest world rankings, published on Monday.

It is the first time they have been at the summit, displacing World Cup holders South Africa who have slipped to third following the loss to Wales in Bloemfontein.

Ireland’s stunning win in Dunedin means they have jumped two places to second while the vanquished All Blacks have swapped places with the Irish and are now at their lowest ever ranking of fourth.

England and Australia have also exchanged ranking spots, with Eddie Jones’ side fifth and the Wallabies sixth.

Scotland’s 29-6 win in Salta means Gregor Townsend’s side have returned to their pre-tour position of seventh, with Argentina dropping to eighth. The Pumas had climbed above Scotland after their win in the first Test.

Saturday’s extraordinary set of results for the home nations was a reversal of the previous weekend’s. It means all four Test series are locked at 1-1 going into this Saturday’s third and final matches.

New men’s world rankings

Position / previous position / nation / ranking points

1 (3) France 89.41

2 (4) Ireland 88.79

3 (1) South Africa 88.61

4 (2) New Zealand 88.17

5 (6) England 85.14

6 (5) Australia 83.28

7 (8) Scotland 82.99

8 (9) Wales 81.28

9 (7) Argentina 79.39

10 (10) Japan 77.74

11 (11) Fij 76.62

12 (13) Georgia 74.51

13 (14) Samoa 74.21

14 (12) Italy 73.29

15 (15) Spain 69.27

16 (19) Romania 67.25

17 (17) USA 67.17

18 (16) Tonga 67.10

19 (20) Portugal 65.08