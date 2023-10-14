Rugby World Cup showed best Scotland squad in 20 years is still not good enough

Well, it was disappointing that Scotland didn’t make more of a match of it against Ireland, but one has to say that Ireland were very good indeed.

Scotland's inside centre Sione Tuipulotu reacts during the defeat to Ireland at the Rugby World Cup. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

They scarcely put hand or foot wrong last week and deserve their number one ranking. They have had our measure for some years now. The odd thing is that we have achieved near equality against France who have themselves beaten Ireland more than once recently. Perhaps we are more comfortable with the French style of play.

As for Ireland, their excellence is built on the solid foundation of their provincial sides, especially Leinster, closely followed by Munster. One is reluctantly compelled to think that we have little chance of matching Ireland or even running them close, except occasionally, until our club sides, Edinburgh and Glasgow, are at least the equals of the Irish Provinces. Considering our record at under-20 matches in recent years, that day may be distant.

Most of us recognize that the present Scotland XV – indeed the squad assembled for this World Cup – is the best we have had for a quarter of a century, indeed the best in the professional era. And yet it isn’t good enough. We may with reason complain about World Rugby’s decision to name the Pools for this Cup ridiculously early and we may be confident that if they had reflected current rankings, we would be playing in the quarter-finals this weekend. I don’t doubt that this is true and certainly most expect that the winner will come from the top half of the draw – that is, it will be one of Ireland, South Africa, France and New Zealand. Nevertheless the Pool matches have seen us beaten quite comfortably by both Ireland and South Africa. Number 5 ranked in the World is probably a fair reflection of where we stand.

Hugo Keenan scores Ireland's fourth try in the win over Scotland. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

What then of the later stages of the Cup? It is possible that one of the teams from the lower half of the draw – Wales, Argentina, Fiji and England – may yet surprise us, but it seems unlikely, even though Wales have improved on their Six Nations form. Argentina and Fiji have done as well as seemed possible. England have been poor, were lucky to beat Samoa last weekend, yet must surely be capable of something better. Yet it seems as if Steve Borthwick, unlike all the other coaches at this stage, still isn’t clear as to what is his best team. The best England sides have always had a powerful and skilful scrum. This doesn’t seem to be the case now. Even so, I would never write them completely off.

Today we have Ireland v New Zealand, tomorrow France v South Africa. Close calls: both matches might go either way. Ireland and France are the two unbeaten sides. New Zealand have been uncharacteristically inconsistent. They have lost their last two big matches; to France in the Pool and to South Africa in a warm-up. They make more mistakes, more handling errors than is usual. Ireland handle supremely well. It looks like a match that Ireland will win unless they are made to play well below their best.