And then there were four. After a weekend of sporting theatre in France that will live long in the memory, we know our semi-finalists for the Rugby World Cup.

Cheslin Kolbe of South Africa consoles Francois Cros of France at full-time following an enthralling quarter-final.

England are the sole northern hemisphere team remaining after they overcame Fiji 30-24 in Marseille to set up a clash with defending champions South Africa, who stunned the hosts France 29-28 in a stupendous Sunday night clash at the Stade de France. The Boks will return to Paris to take on Steve Borthwick’s men on Saturday, while 24 hours before that, New Zealand – conquerors of top-ranked Ireland – face Argentina at the same venue.

The match between South Africa and France was one for the ages. The French bowed out agonising fashion after losing by a point in a epic quarter-final that hung in the balance until the very last moment. Both teams traded huge blows and exchanged some terrific tries but the key moment came on 67 minutes, just as France looked to have some control. The Boks got themselves a point ahead in the 67th minute when Edben Etzebeth forced over for the seventh try of the night, converted by Handre Pollard. And two minutes later, Pollard put his team four points to the good with a penalty. Ramos reduced the deficit to a point with a kick of his own in the 72nd minute, setting up a grandstand finale, but the French were unable to muster one final score as their dreams of a first World Cup on home soil died.

Earlier in the day, England and Fiji served up their own battle in the south of France. The Pacific islanders tied the game after scoring two converted tries in four second-half minutes, but skipper Owen Farrell kicked a late drop-goal and penalty to see England home 30-24. Their match against South Africa will be a repeat of the 2019 final.

“For large parts of the game we controlled it,” England head coach Steve Borthwick said. “There was a spell when Fiji scored back-to-back tries which Fiji can do well, probably better than anyone else in the world, but we stayed composed and got back ahead on the scoreboard. The players were written off. A lot of people said we wouldn’t get out of the pool. We got out of the pool, now we got out of the quarter-final. Now these players have an opportunity in Paris in the semi-final. I am sure we will be written off again, but these players rise to the occasion.”