Rugby World Cup: Scotland urged to forget about bonus point and concentrate on beating Tonga
An opening defeat by South Africa has left the Scots playing catch-up in Pool B and they will almost certainly need to win their remaining three group games to have a chance of finishing in the top two and reaching the quarter-finals. Even that might not be enough and it might come down to bonus points to determine who qualifies.
Ireland have put down an early marker, scoring a total of 20 tries in big wins over Romania and Tonga, securing the extra point in each. They top Pool B on 10 points, one ahead of South Africa who followed their 18-3 victory over Scotland with a 76-0 demolition of Romania. Scotland, who unlike their two main rivals have played just once, have yet to get off the mark and are the only team in the tournament not to have scored a try, but will not be deflected from the main job in hand which is to beat Tonga in Nice.
“If you start thinking about points, then you miss the moment that’s in front of you,” said Brad Mooar, the Scotland assistant attack coach. “For us, that’s something that will take care of itself at the end of the game. If we get our parts of the game right, on both sides of the ball, it’ll take care of itself.
“The pressure that we can create with our defence and offensive game, winning the ball back and playing off that, playing smart and with variation – that stuff takes care of itself. If we get too far ahead of ourselves, thinking about types of spreadsheets that need to be kept for tie-breakers at the end of the pool, then we miss the opportunity and threats in front of us.”
South Africa and Ireland meet in Paris on Saturday night in one of this World Cup’s most eagerly anticipated matches which pitches the holders against the side who have topped the rankings for 14 months and Scotland will have a clearer picture of exactly what they need to do after the dust has settled at the Stade de France.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.