Scotland have dismissed talk of securing a bonus point against Tonga on Sunday as they focus solely on winning their first match at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

An opening defeat by South Africa has left the Scots playing catch-up in Pool B and they will almost certainly need to win their remaining three group games to have a chance of finishing in the top two and reaching the quarter-finals. Even that might not be enough and it might come down to bonus points to determine who qualifies.

Ireland have put down an early marker, scoring a total of 20 tries in big wins over Romania and Tonga, securing the extra point in each. They top Pool B on 10 points, one ahead of South Africa who followed their 18-3 victory over Scotland with a 76-0 demolition of Romania. Scotland, who unlike their two main rivals have played just once, have yet to get off the mark and are the only team in the tournament not to have scored a try, but will not be deflected from the main job in hand which is to beat Tonga in Nice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If you start thinking about points, then you miss the moment that’s in front of you,” said Brad Mooar, the Scotland assistant attack coach. “For us, that’s something that will take care of itself at the end of the game. If we get our parts of the game right, on both sides of the ball, it’ll take care of itself.

Finn Russell practises his skills at Stade des Arboras in Nice, Scotland's training base for the 2023 Rugby World Cup. (Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire)

“The pressure that we can create with our defence and offensive game, winning the ball back and playing off that, playing smart and with variation – that stuff takes care of itself. If we get too far ahead of ourselves, thinking about types of spreadsheets that need to be kept for tie-breakers at the end of the pool, then we miss the opportunity and threats in front of us.”