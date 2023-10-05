Rugby World Cup: Scotland team to face Ireland revealed as huge call made at scrum half for Paris clash

Scrum-half Ben White has dropped out of the match-day 23 for Saturday's decisive World Cup Pool B clash with Ireland in Paris.

Ali Price has been picked at scrum-half for Scotland's do-or-die World Cup clash against Ireland.

White is replaced in the starting XV by Ali Price for a match Gregor Townsend’s side must win and also deny Ireland a bonus point if they are to reach the quarter-finals. George Horne provides scrum-half cover on the bench.

White's omission comes as a major surprise. He was Scotland's first choice No 9 throughout the Six Nations and started the first two World Cup games against South Africa and Tonga. Price took over for the 84-0 thrashing of Romania and has retained his place for the showdown at the Stade de France.

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Apart from the change at scrum-half, Townsend has reverted to the same side which lost 18-3 to the Springboks in Scotland's World Cup opener. Price will partner Finn Russell at half-back and outside them will be centres Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones. The all-Edinburgh back three comprises in-form wingers Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe, with Blair Kinghorn at full-back who will win his 50th cap.

Loosehead prop Pierre Schoeman and tighthead Zander Fagerson return to the front row alongside hooker George Turner. Richie Gray is back after sitting out the Romania match and will partner Grant Gilchrist in the second row. Jamie Ritchie has recovered from the concussion he sustained against Tonga and will captain Scotland at blindside flanker, with Rory Darge at openside and Jack Dempsey at No 8.

Townsend has gone for a six-two split of forwards and backs on the bench, with Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, WP Nel, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson and Luke Crosbie providing pack back-up and Horne and Ollie Smith covering the backline.