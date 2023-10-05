Rugby World Cup: Scotland team to face Ireland revealed as huge call made at scrum half for Paris clash
White is replaced in the starting XV by Ali Price for a match Gregor Townsend’s side must win and also deny Ireland a bonus point if they are to reach the quarter-finals. George Horne provides scrum-half cover on the bench.
White's omission comes as a major surprise. He was Scotland's first choice No 9 throughout the Six Nations and started the first two World Cup games against South Africa and Tonga. Price took over for the 84-0 thrashing of Romania and has retained his place for the showdown at the Stade de France.
Apart from the change at scrum-half, Townsend has reverted to the same side which lost 18-3 to the Springboks in Scotland's World Cup opener. Price will partner Finn Russell at half-back and outside them will be centres Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones. The all-Edinburgh back three comprises in-form wingers Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe, with Blair Kinghorn at full-back who will win his 50th cap.
Loosehead prop Pierre Schoeman and tighthead Zander Fagerson return to the front row alongside hooker George Turner. Richie Gray is back after sitting out the Romania match and will partner Grant Gilchrist in the second row. Jamie Ritchie has recovered from the concussion he sustained against Tonga and will captain Scotland at blindside flanker, with Rory Darge at openside and Jack Dempsey at No 8.
Townsend has gone for a six-two split of forwards and backs on the bench, with Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, WP Nel, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson and Luke Crosbie providing pack back-up and Horne and Ollie Smith covering the backline.
Scotland team (v Ireland, Rugby World Cup Pool B, Stade de France, Paris, Saturday, 8pm BST. (TV: live on STV and ITV): 15. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby) 49 caps; 14. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby) 38 caps, 13. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) 42 caps, 12. Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors) 21 caps, 11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby) 33 caps; 10. Finn Russell (Bath Rugby) - Vice-captain - 74 caps, 9. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) 65 caps; 1. Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby) 25 caps, 2. George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) 39 caps, 3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 61 caps, 4. Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors) 77 caps, 5. Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby) - Vice-captain - 67 caps, 6. Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh Rugby) - Captain - 45 caps, 7. Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors) 14 caps. 8. Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors) 14 caps. Replacements: 16. Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh Rugby) 11 caps, 17. Rory Sutherland (unattached) 27 caps, 18. WP Nel (Edinburgh Rugby) 60 caps, 19. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) 32 caps, 20. Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 39 caps ,21. Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh Rugby) 6 caps, 22. George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) 25 caps, 23. Ollie Smith (Glasgow Warriors) 8 caps